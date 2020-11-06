Assam, Arunachal forest deparments to share info on cross-border smuggling 

GUWAHATI: The Assam and Arunachal Pradesh forest departments have decided to enhance intelligence and real-time information sharing to thwart cross-border smuggling of forest products.

In a first of its kind meeting at Itanagar on Thursday, top officials from the forest departments of the two states, expressed concern over the illegal cross-border movement of forest products and presented their forest protection issues of their respective border areas at length.

The two states share a long inter-state boundary comprising some of the most valuable forest areas on both sides.

“The departments also decided to hold half yearly coordination meetings of the principal chief conservators of forests (PCCFs) and quarterly meetings of the chief conservators of forests (CCFs) alternatively in both states along with regular meetings at division and range levels,” a statement said.

“The initiative would build confidence and develop bonhomie between the officials of Assam and Arunachal besides providing opportunities for sharing ideas and strategies which will go a long way in conservation of forest wealth in both states,” it said.

The Arunachal Pradesh environment and forest department was led by R.K Singh, PCCF and principal secretary (environment and forest) with the presence of chief conservator of forests of all territorial circles, senior officers of the headquarters and divisional forest officers of Banderdewa, Khellong, Deomali, Namsai and Kanubari divisions.

The Assam forest department was led by A.M Singh, PCCF, (head of forest forces) along with S.P Vashistha, additional PCCF, Upper Assam zone, and DFOs of bordering divisions like Doomdooma, Lakhimpur, Digboi and Sonitpur East Divisions.