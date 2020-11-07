New York: A South-Asian support group for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has slammed President Donald Trump for tearing apart communities and failing to denounce white supremacy while a strong Indian-American supporter of Trump said he has united minority communities, views that highlighted a clash between Indian-Americans over policies of the two leaders.

Jay Kansara, former director of Director of Government Relations at the Hindu American Foundation and a Trump supporter said that Trump has done very well with Hispanic voters even though the Democrats are still trying to claim victory in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin.

He said this is an indication that the Democrats have simply not accepted the reality that Trump actually united minority communities – African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans. Kansara was part of a discussion during a virtual post-election political analysis hosted by leading nonprofit Indian diaspora organisation Indiaspora’.

Responding strongly to Kansara’s assertion, National Director of South Asians for Biden Neha Dewan said, I think we might be living in different countries when Kansara says that Trump really united the minority communities.

“Because I think that probably may be the first that I’ve heard. Our community certainly has been torn apart with the Muslim ban, the spike in hate crimes in our communities. So I’m not sure where the unity part of that comes in, Dewan said. (PTI)