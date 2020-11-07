Global COVID-19 cases top 48.5mn

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped the 48.5 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,231,610, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 48,590,825 and 1,231,616, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,604,077 and 234,904, respectively, according to the CSSE. India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,364,086, while the country’s death toll soared to 124,315.

Month-long England lockdown to make a real impact: Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the month-long lockdown in England is enough to “make a real impact” and will end on December 2 as planned.

There is a “light at the end of the tunnel”, Xinhua news agency quoted Johnson as saying at a virtual press conference at Downing Street on Thursday, hours after the lockdown came into force.

“The advice I’ve received suggests that four weeks is enough for these measures to make a real impact. (IANS)