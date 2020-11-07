Will easily win election if only legal votes are counted: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has claimed that he would easily win the election if only the “legal votes” are counted in the closely-fought presidential polls.

Addressing a news conference at the White House on Thursday, Trump indicated that the election results would finally end up on the doors of the Supreme Court as he plans to file a large number of litigations against alleged electoral malpractices.

Trump, who did not take any questions from reporters, alleged that the Democrats are trying to win and rig the 2020 presidential elections. However, he did not offer any evidence to back his claim.

As of Thursday night, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was on the cusp of an electoral victory with 253 electoral college votes.

The magical number is 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. Trump has 213 electoral votes in his kitty.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win,” Trump said, providing no evidence for his claim.

“If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

His message came as new tallies showed his lead dwindling in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Trump said he was advocating for a halt in counting of “votes that came in late,” and went on to tout races that had already been called for him. “I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories,” he claimed.

Democratic officials believe that they can never win this election honesty. there is tremendous corruption and fraud going on, Trump said, adding that he has a lot of evidence for this claim.

That’s why they mailed out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots without any verification measures whatsoever, he alleged.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have rushed to vote early, already casting nearly 92 million mail-in ballots that could take days or weeks to be counted in some crucial battleground states.

Trump has raised concerns over the use of mail-in ballots, saying there are high chances of the process getting manipulated. (PTI)