‘Cops not sleeping over militant activities’

SHILLONG: Meghalaya police is continuously monitoring the possibility of any militant organisation surface and is working in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure that it does not happen.

“We are monitoring the militancy situation and all the Superintendent of Police and other machineries are put on alert,” said a Senior Police Official who did not wish to be named.

In a startling revelation, leader of the opposition Dr Mukul Sangma had on Thursday stated that he has inputs of ULFA providing support to few from the state to regroup in Garo Hills region and also parts of West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills besides alleging that there is already a movement of few armed groups. Enquired if the State police have the same Intel as was stated by the leader of the Opposition, the Official said, “We have our own inputs of things and whatever the leader is claiming is something that cannot be ruled out”.

The senior official also said that they have never let their guards down as the peace that prevails now have been achieved after years of rigorous hard work.

“We have never let our guards down. All the necessary deployment is there and we are working closely with those guarding the borders,” the Offical said.

“Of course the international border is porous but we are doing everything we can to keep a check on the movement of the militants if any,” the official added.

Asked how big a concern is the revelation by the Leader of the Opposition, the official said that anything to do with militancy has always been a concern and they have always been on it whether or not anybody raises the issue.

“It is Assembly time all sorts of issues will be raised. Nonetheless, there is no militant activity as of now except few stray incidents of kidnapping and killing which cannot be linked to militancy,” the official said.

“Things are under control and we are ensuring that the situation remains peaceful,” he added.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui earlier asserted that the State police force in collaboration with the security forces are ensuring that no militant outfit or criminals could use the State as a haven for nefarious or anti national activity.

He was replying to a query on the militancy situation in the State after an encounter between the head of ULFA (I), Drishti Rajkhowa and the State police took place in South Garo Hills (SGH) recently.

It may be mentioned that parts of the porous Indo-Bangla border have been very often used by militants to cross over to Bangladesh to escape the heat of security forces if any for decades to take refuge.