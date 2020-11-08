Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

19 dead in Mexico floods

INTERNATIONAL
By Agencies
Mexico City: Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains have left at least 19 people dead and more than 900 houses damaged in Mexico’s Chiapas state, authorities said. So far, 20 municipalities in different regions of the state have been affected by overflowing rivers and landslides, Xinhua news agency quoted the state’s Civil Protection Secretariat as saying on Friday. Fifteen of the 19 fatal victims were killed in three indigenous municipalities located in the northern mountains of the Mexican state bordering Guatemala, according to the report. (IANS)

