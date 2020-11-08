ST file photo of a COVID-19 checkpoint in state.

SHILLONG: Opposition to the proposed Barik Mall was bolstered on Saturday after climate activists under the Shillong Chapter of Fridays For Future (FFF) gathered at Barik to drum up support to their call for ‘no to mall, yes to greenery’.

Displaying posters that read: “CM Just Strumming Guitar Doesn’t Show Your Love For Music…Create a Space For It At Barik” and “No To Barik Mall”, the activists protested against what they called as the government’s insensitivity and lack of concern for the future.

“They want to destroy something which was here for a long time and if they want to make money they might very well make it a place of tourist attraction,” said a young activist, Abia Junom.

“I think it is good that people are coming out and protesting about it,” she added.

Yet another activist said, “We are protesting because we feel the government is not concerned about our future. We also want to voice out our thoughts. We want more natural spaces.”

The CSWO and TUR also extended their support to the protest.

“The government on one hand says that they want to protect the heritage sites and greenery and on the other hand they want to destroy the same for a mall,” CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing said.

The CSWO president further said, “We have to support the children and it is good they are coming out to oppose the mall. More people should come out and oppose the project because the future generation has the right to decide what they want”.