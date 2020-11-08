JAC members raise banner of protest while CM travels to EJH

JOWAI: Members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) who were on strike since Friday to protest against cement plants for not raising the transportation charges for transporting cement and clinkers within Meghalaya and outside the state, despite the government notification.

One of the placards questioned whether cement companies are more powerful than the state government and why the government is toothless.

JAC chairman, N Tyngkan, said that the cement companies were not paying them as as per the government order.

A day ago the deputy commissioner had issued a fresh order in continuation of the government order which clearly stated that the fare for transportation of cement shall be applicable only within the state.

As per the order, the transportation charges for heavy and medium goods vehicles (diesel), as per the minimum revised fare for black topped roads is Rs 7 per MT per km whereas the maximum revised fare is Rs 11 per MT per km. For gravelled top roads, the minimum revised fare is Rs 8 per MT per km and the maximum revised fare is Rs 12 per MT per km. The minimum revised fare for kutcha roads has been fixed at a minimum of Rs 10 per MT per km and at a maximum of Rs 14 per MT per km.

However, the cement companies refused to implement the order for those vehicles plying from the cement plants to other Northeastern states and West Bengal, whereas the JAC demanded that the fare should be as per the governments rates up to the border adjoining Meghalaya. Once the trucks cross the border the companies can pay them the old rate or any rate they choose to pay them.

But the cement companies are adamant on not complying with the truck owners and drivers association.

It may be mentioned that only 1% of cement produced in Meghalaya is transported within the state while 99% is transported outside and this is the sticking point with the JAC.