Militants using state for transit, police admit

SHILLONG: The State Police department seems to be confident about holding the upper hand in the fight against militancy, asserting that extremists based in Bangladesh were in “bad shape” and any resurgence was out of question.

Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma had recently claimed that ULFA led by their fugitive chief, Drishti Rajkhowa were making attempts to reorganise militant groups in Garo Hills and parts of western Meghalaya including West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Reacting to the former chief minister’s statement, South Garo Hills Police officials admitted that Rajkhowa and his group of ultras, who are mostly based in Bangladesh, occasionally cross over to the Indian side using the district as a transit route.

The officials, however, asserted that the district police force was on alert and it was for this reason that the security forces managed to confront the militants on two occasions – in March and against in October – leading to exchange of fire.

“In March we made huge recoveries although they managed to flee,” the officials said.

The officials also admitted that Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts have always been seen by insurgent outfits of the state and the Northeastern region as a safe corridor to Bangladesh and a safe haven for training camps.

When contacted, West Khasi Hills Police officials said they could not confirm if there was any movement of militant groups in the district but admitted that some groups were moving around with dummy AK-47s and Khukris.

“We are not taking any chances and are conducting combing operations every second day with SF-10 and police personnel in forest areas to drive out militants,” the officials said.