TURA/SHILLONG: A GHADC employee who died at Tura Civil Hospital in Tura on Sunday was later found to be COVID-19 positive.

West Garo Hills now has recorded four deaths out of the 94 recorded in the state till Sunday.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 155 new cases and 116 recoveries on the day.

With this, the active tally in the state crossed the 1000-mark yet again to stand at 1034. The number of recoveries stands at 9075.