GSU seeks restart of work on long abandoned road

TURA: President of the Mindikgre regional unit of the GSU, Greneth M Sangma has submitted an appeal to the Executive Engineer of PWD in South Garo Hills urging him to speed up the completion of the 11 kilometre long link road from Eringgre to Mindikgre.

According to Sangma, its construction was taken up by the PWD in 1997 while it was under East Garo Hills Division. Sangma added that while a total of 1 kilometre stretch of the road was blacktopped during the time, there was no progress to be seen after that.

“Mindikgre is connected with Nengkong-Kharukol road under PMGSY which passes through around ten villages on the way. Once this road is turned into an all weather road, this is going to be the shortest route between Tura and Kharukol,” Sangma informed.

Pointing out that an 11 kilometre road does not take 23 years to complete, Sangma said that the completion of the road depends on sheer will of the department and the government. Stating that villagers as well as a’king nokmas were feeling neglected, Sangma urged the department to restart its construction at the earliest.

“Since Eringgre-Mindikgre road is now under NH Division, we do not see any reason for delay in its construction and transforming it into an all weather road,” Sangma added.