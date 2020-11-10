Zonal Red Ribbon Quiz Competition held in Tura

TURA: Pandemic is not an excuse but a reason to re-think about general health and wellness. While the state of Meghalaya is doing all it can to battle with COVID-19, the state machinery is also keeping its eyes open and continuing the same health-care programs as before.

With this in mind, the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society in collaboration with Don Bosco College Tura organised a Zonal Level Red Ribbon Quiz Competition on Tuesday at its college with Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Ram Singh, being the chief guest for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that there is a stigma surrounding the person suffering from AIDS/HIV. “HIV/AIDS is prevalent among young people and this has impacted the career, family life and the psychology of the young person suffering from HIV/AIDS. He wished that the Quiz programme will help young people learn and become aware of the disease.

The Assistant Director (IEC) Meghalaya State AIDS Control Society, Shillong, Alexander Kharkongor, who attended the programme highlighted on the purpose of organising the Zonal Quiz Competition. He said that the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) is roping in colleges and NGOs to join hands together to help youth to be aware of HIV and AIDS. He also informed that the winners and the runner-up at the Zonal Level will represent Garo Hills Zone in a Quiz programme to be held at Shillong on 17th November. He added that the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS) sole purpose is to help young people live a fruitful and healthy life and be free from HIV and AIDS.

At the Quiz programme, Don Bosco College, Tura scored the highest points followed by Phukan Memorial College, Dalu and the winners of these two colleges shall represent the Garo Hills Zone at the State Level Quiz Competition at Shillong.