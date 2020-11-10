Pollution control board bans firecracker sale, use in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Three days ahead of Diwali, the Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA) has issued a notification banning sale and use of “all kinds of firecrackers” in Guwahati till November 30, 2020.

The pollution control board’s order on Tuesday has come in the wake of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issuing notices to 18 states, including Assam, while accepting multiple pleas seeking action against pollution by use of firecrackers in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NGT has said that air pollution “is an important cofactor increasing the risk of mortality from COVID-19.”

The PCBA, in the notification, stated the bursting of firecrackers releases copious amounts of harmful chemicals, which have a severe impact on the respiratory health of vulnerable groups and such pollutants could further aggravate health conditions of COVID-19 positive persons, besides persons staying in home isolation.”

“Therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 31(A) of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 read with Rule 35 of Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Assam Rule, 1991 and keeping in view the need of public interest to curb high air pollution in Guwahati, which is bracketed as “poor” quality in Air Quality Index, the PCBA hereby directs total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the Guwahati city from the midnight of November 9-10, 2020 to the midnight of November 30-December 1, 2020, to be reviewed thereafter,” the PCBA notification said.

The order further stated that in other areas except Guwahati, only green crackers could be sold and “bursting is allowed only for two hours during Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm; during Chhath Puja from 6 am to 8 am and during Christmas and New Year’s Eve from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.”

“The district magistrates and commissioners/superintendents of police shall implement the aforesaid directions. Daily action taken reports (are) to be submitted to PCBA,” it added.

On the contrary, in a tweet on Tuesday evening, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “With improvement in COVID-19 situation in Assam, we plan no restrictions on celebration of Diwali, including use of firecrackers. However, kindly remember, self-restraint is the key to combating COVID-19.”