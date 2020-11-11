Assam truckers lift blockade after security assurance

GUWAHATI: Several trucks with essential commodities and petroleum products started moving to Kolasib district from Lailapur on Wednesday evening in the wake of the truckers’ association in Cachar deciding to lift the economic blockade to pave the way for movement of the vehicles to Mizoram.

A meeting involving representatives of truck drivers’ associations and the district administration of Cachar and Kolasib (Mizoram) was held at Lailapur along the interstate border on Wednesday morning.

The Kolasib deputy commissioner urged the truckers’ association to start movement of trucks with essential commodities to Mizoram so that people there do not face hardship owing to shortage of essential items.

He further assured safety and security to all the vehicles and that no truck drivers and helpers would be subjected to any kind of harassment.

The DC also proposed to provide security escort for the trucks and other vehicles entering Mizoram.

Disclosing the information, deputy inspector general of police, southern range, Dilip Kumar Dey said that the representatives of truckers’ association who were not willing to ply their vehicles to the other side of the border citing security reasons, have agreed to start movement of essentials following persuasion by the Cachar district and police administration.

Terming this as a positive development, Dey said that following the movement of trucks, Mizoram has given assurance of withdrawing their state police personnel from Assam’s territory shortly.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that the National Highway 306 was now open for traffic and that there was no blockade whatsoever.

Jalli also reiterated that any vehicle willing to go to Mizoram was permitted to do so.