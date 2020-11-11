Border haats, markets in NGH to open with condition

TURA: Border haats and markets located in the inter-state border of North Garo Hills have been allowed to re-open with immediate effect including during weekly market days given that bazaar committees ensure that shops are re-arranged in a scattered manner to avoid crowd congestion.

The order in this regard was given by the District Administration in pursuance of the order issued by the Political Department of the Government. However, shopkeepers and customers alike have been directed to comply and strictly adhere to covid protocols like physical distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene.

The earlier order issued with regard to traders and transport operators like drivers and handymen of vehicles coming Assam into the district also continues to be in place.

“Such persons will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at Berubari Entry Point or produce negative test report issued by authorized hospitals, PHCs and CHCs. A health card will be issued with condition that they undergo a RAT once every ten days,” the order stated.