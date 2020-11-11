Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

GNLA ammo recovered in SGH

TURA: South Garo Hills police have recovered a hidden cache of ammunition believed to have been left behind by the Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA).

According to a delayed report, the recovery was made on Tuesday after a police team, acting on specific inputs conducted a search in a forested area. Three boxes of large calibre ammunition containing a total of 1260 rounds (420 in each box) were recovered during the search.

A case has been registered at the Sangknigre Police Station and investigation is underway.

 

