Meghalaya govt urged to introduce ILP, schedule Khasi language

SHILLONG: Former PHE Minister and Sohiong MLA, Samlin Malngiang has asked State Government to expedite implementation of two resolutions — inclusion of Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and introduction of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state – which were taken by the House last year.

Participating in the discussion on No-confidence Motion, Sohiong legislator also lamented that there were hardly any schemes in the PHE department before to the NPP-led MDA came to power in the state.

“When I was a Minister of the PHE, I called the officers for meeting and I was told there were hardly any schemes,”.

He said that he then took up the matter of providing water supply to the people with the Chief Minister and later an amount of Rs 500 crore was sanctioned.

Stating that the Government is also working to connect more than 6000 villages under the centrally-funded Jal Jeevan Mission, he added that the Government in last few years had sanctioned roads worth about Rs 2000 crore.