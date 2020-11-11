Strictures on bursting crackers

SHILLONG [Nov 10]: As Diwali knocks on the doors of Meghalaya, a slew of strictures have been introduced by the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills related to burning of firecrackers.

As per the order, bursting of crackers will be allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm on November 14.

The move comes in view of the National Green Tribunal’s order on use of firecrackers during the festival.

The order also prohibited sale, purchase and procurement of foreign-made firecrackers and use of joined firecrackers (series crackers or laris).

The order further bans bursting of crackers within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, health care centres, educational institutions, courts, or any other silent zones.

Sale of firecrackers is permitted through licensed traders only, the order said.