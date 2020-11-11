Ampareen hints at likely flare-up along border areas

SHILLONG [Nov 10]: Opposition Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh has expressed apprehension that the recurring stand-off at the interstate boundary with Assam may flare up into an unwanted law and order situation with the neighbouring state set to enter into election mode soon.

Stating that the embroiling situation in Garo Hills may particularly result in some huge ramification, Lyngdoh said, “You have seen that there was an open threat to small ethnic groups all along the Assam-Garo Hills border and the only reason why the misunderstanding occurred is because the Meghalaya Government is protecting its citizens along the border by disallowing people to enter into state without proper COVID-19 testing”, the senior MLA said.

On Monday, over 40 organisations from Assam held a two-hour blockade at National Highway 62 at Damra under Goalpara district of Assam demanding unhindered entry of vehicles and people through various entry points to Garo Hills region.

“From a mere COVID-19 testing scenario, the scenario seems like it is going to spiral out of control and with Assam set to go for election, I am afraid we may have a lot of unwanted law and order situation,” observed Lyngdoh.

Earlier in October, several organisations from Assam had also threatened to block all routes going into Garo Hills over the COVID- 19 restrictions imposed at the entry point to Garo Hills region.

The organisations included — All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), All Moran Students Union (AMSU) and other trade associations.

Lashing out at the state government on the law and order front, Lyngdoh said, “Law and order has failed miserably in the state. Our residents at the border areas are facing constant harassment from various groups from the neighbouring states”.

“We saw how the Ichamati issue spilled over and reached all the way to Meghalaya House in Kolkata. If the state government does not take cognizance of this, I think we are going to have a huge clash along the border very shortly,” she stated.

Confusion over

‘Smart City’

The Opposition Congress revealed today that it was in a state of confusion over the Smart City Project under AMRUT and was clueless over the execution of the project.

“There is confusion over the entire Smart City and AMRUT. We have no idea what is going on. We are the stakeholders of Shillong city who should be the first beneficiaries of this wonderful project,” senior Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Stating that they had been left in the dark, she said, “We should get together as urban MLAs cutting across party lines to discuss this matter separately with the government.”

She also expressed surprise over the announcement that Rs 50 crore had been sanction for Laitumkhrah market under the project, saying, “This is new information which we are hearing in the House. This is not the way how schemes should be designed.”