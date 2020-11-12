ABVP moves VC over delay in NEHU results

SHILLONG, Nov 11: Despite the Meghalaya Government’s commitment of declaring the final semester results of undergraduate courses October 30, the future course of examinees continue to hang in the balance.

Only on Wednesday, a delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Meghalaya, moved NEHU Vice Chancellor, SK Srivastava, over the delay in final semester results of various undergraduate courses.

In a memorandum to Srivastava, the ABVP sought the reason for delay in the declaration results.

Stating that many universities across the country have already released the notifications pertaining to admissions in the new session, the ABVP said that the students are being subjected to issues.

“So, we demand of the authorities to declare the results as soon as possible,” the ABVP said.

It may be mentioned that Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had on September informed about requesting the University Grants Commission (UGC) to allow the final semester examinations to be conducted in October with the commitment that results would be declared by October 30.’

The NEHU, till date, has announced the results of only five undergraduate programmes held during October.