Zenith, Saleng engage in verbal duel

SHILLONG, Nov 11: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a heated argument between Congress MLA Zenith Sangma and Gambegre MLA Saleng Sangma of the NCP, a constituent of the ruling MDA.

The heated exchanges started when Zenith Sangma while participating in the debate on the No-confidence Motion said that he did not agree with the statement of Saleng Sangma that everything in the state as far as law and order situation is perfect in the state.

This angered Saleng Sangma who said that the Zenith Sangma should not divert the attention of the House from the issue in the focus.

Zenith then said that he had the privilege to speak and he (Saleng) should understand the essence of debate.

Saleng then banged on the table and said he too have the privilege to speak and uttered some un-parliamentarian phrases in the heat of the argument.

The Deputy Speaker, Timothy Shira then tried to intervene into the matter. Taking note of the matter, Opposition leader, Mukul Sangma stood up and said that he has been an MLA since 1993 but has never seen this kind of unwarranted verbal exchanges in the House.

“I am hurt and we are not here to demonstrate how strong and muscular we are but we are here to show the concerns of the people,” he said

The Deputy Speaker took note of the matter and requested all members to maintain the decorum of the House and asked them to be calm.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong then asked the Deputy Speaker to expunge the objectionable words uttered by Saleng Sangma.

Later, Saleng also clarified his position and said that he never said that law and order situation in the state was perfect but he said people were much more free now from the law and order issue.

He also said that militants earlier had attacked his house and the life of his family was also put at risk.