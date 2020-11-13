2 prime accused arrested in pre-matric scholarship scam in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam Police on Friday arrested two prime accused in connection with pre-matric scholarship scandal case (CID Police Station Case No. 20/2020 U/S 120(B)/406/409/419/420/468/471 IPC.

One of the arrested person was identified as Sukumuddin (29) years, a prime accused in the case. He hails from Haticholapam village under Chaygaon Police Station in Kamrup district.

He was produced before the Court of CJM, Kamrup (Metro) today and remanded to four days’ police custody. He is the owner of Customer Service Point (CSP) of Bank of Baroda located at Champupara Bazar in Chaygaon. He has been absconding to evade police arrest.

Another absconding prime accused, Yusuf Ali, (29 years) of Manakocha village under Mornoi Police Station in Goalpara district has also been apprehended by Mornoi Police Station today and was being brought to CID. He is an owner of CSP (SBI) located at Nepalikhuti, Goalpara.

So far, 24 persons have been arrested in connection with the case.