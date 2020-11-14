Infightings over headman’s post lead to Admin’s Rule 

NONGPOH, Nov 13: For the first time in the history of Meghalaya, a village, which is ridden with fierce rivalry for authority, has been brought under the spell of Administrator’s Rule by the KHADC. This dubious distinction has gone to Umsawnongkharai village, under Umsning Constituency, thanks to the festering infightings for the post of headman which has been unmitigated for almost a decade now.

In a letter issued by a faction against the present headman, the leaders informed that this is all because of the situation created by Angelus Sun, the headman who allegedly functions like a dictator and does not even care about the rights of the villagers.

Taking note of this situation, the KHADC had, in August last, appointed the Lyngdoh of Raid Nongkhyllem as the temporary Administrator of the village pending the appointment of a full-fledged headman.

They also alleged that as per RTI filed by social activist Angnes Kharshiing, Angelus Sun had misused funds for several schemes meant for the villagers including a scheme from the MGNREGA as per the work order issued on July 8 last, amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh. They alleged that though the amount has been withdrawn, nothing was implemented in the village, while adding that there are also several other schemes which have been misused by the said headman.

They also informed that with regard to this misuse of public funds for villagers, several cases were pending against Angelus Sun which include at High Court, District Court of Ri Bhoi and also at the Court of KHADC.

Albeit the KHADC had temporarily appointed J Lyngdoh as an Acting Headman of the village way back in October 2016, Angelus Sun continues to remain as headman, disregarding the KHADC’s directive. The leaders also stated that the Council had also issued another order in this regard on December 23, 2016, “but unfortunately, Angelus did not respect the order and continued to be the headman against the order of the Council”. Following this difference amongst the villagers, the KHADC, had on August 3 last, appointed Succesful Lyngdoh, the Lyngdoh Raid of Nongkhyllem as the temporary Administrator of Umsawnongkharai village pending election of a full-fledged headman.

Further, the faction, which is against the present headman, also urged the various departments, banking institutions and offices to recognise Sucessful Lyngdoh as the Administrator of the village for the time being with regard to various developmental projects.