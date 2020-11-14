Hearing on mining at Khliehriat goes for HC intervention

SHILLONG, Nov 13: A resident of Khliehriat has filed a petition before the High Court of Meghalaya addressed to Chief Justice, Justice Biswanath Somadder, with regard to the public hearing on the proposed limestone and shale mining project.

The petitioner, Sambormi Lyngdoh, said that the attempt of the Meghalaya Pollution Control (MPCB) and the East Jaintia Hills District Administration to conduct the public hearing/public consultation on November 21 next at Khliehriat, which is more than 25 kms from the project site, is a direct violation of the rules and spirit laid down in the Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2006 and in direct violation of Rule 7 (III)(ii) of the EIA Notification, which has mandated that that the venue of public consultation/public hearing should be in the project site or near the project site.

Lyngdoh said that the decision of the government to conduct the public hearing at DC’s office at Khliehriat was just an incantation and a mere procedural formality that too in violation of the EIA Notification 2006. “Hence, as a concerned citizen and in the interest of public at large, I wish to request your intervention on this matter,” he said.

Lyngdoh said that the public and the law at large will be severely impacted if the Court does not intervene and stay the public hearing scheduled to be held on November 21 at DC Office in Khliehriat.

“I pray for your intervention on this matter and to request you to direct the government to conduct the public hearing in the project site/or close proximity in line with the EIA Notification 2006.” he said.

Lyngdoh said that the government, having failed to conduct the public hearing twice, appears to be determined to conduct and pass the public hearing at any cost even doing away with the laid-down laws as mandated by the EIA Notification 2006 and also the rights of the people.