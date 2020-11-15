Kharlukhi refutes allegations

SHILLONG, Nov 14: Rajya Sabha MP and NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi on Saturday refuted the allegations made by the Congress on illegal mining and transportation of coal and said that the opposition is trying to ensure that coal mining never resume in the state.

“The NPP has ensured that coal mining will resume following all NGT guidelines and environmental clearance well within the directions of the Supreme Court and now the opposition is raking up the issue time and again without much ground,” he said.

Pointing out that the resumption of coal mining was one of the main election agenda of NPP, Kharlukhi said that the opposition are continuously working on it and progress has also been made.

“The 2023 Assembly elections will give a reply to the opposition Congress on their allegations,” he said while adding that the state does not belong to Mukul Sangma alone but also to the people of Jaintia Hills and their livelihood depends on the issue,” he added.