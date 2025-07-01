Tuesday, July 1, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Digital India made healthcare, education, business inclusive, innovative: Amit Shah

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 1: The 10 years of digital India have made sectors from healthcare to education to business and commerce inclusive and innovative, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

The Digital India mission, launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to democratise access, build an inclusive digital infrastructure, and provide opportunities for all. “The Digital India initiative has democratised technology, transforming India into a global digital powerhouse.

From healthcare and education to business and commerce, it has made every sector more inclusive, innovative, and future-ready by empowering citizens and driving a sustainable digital economy,” Shah said in a post on social media platform X.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that digitalisation led to transformative initiatives like e-Sanjeevani — National Telemedicine Service and U-WIN portal, which has digitalised the vaccination records of children and pregnant women.

The 10 years of the Digital India initiative “has brought about a digital revolution across the country, building a robust digital infrastructure that not only connected millions but also bridged the digital divide among citizens”.

“Digitalisation has made our lives easier and introduced transparency in governance. With transformative initiatives like e-Sanjeevani, U-WIN, DBT Direct Benefit Transfer, eNAM, and UPI payments, the digitalisation of services has streamlined processes and curbed leakages by ensuring efficient, accountable, and real-time delivery of benefits,” Nadda said.

The Health Minister noted that the “Modi government is committed to expanding digital reach so every citizen, even in remote areas, can access key services with ease”. Earlier, PM Modi in a post on LinkedIn enumerated how each sector has been transformed due to the initiative.

also mentioned how the CoWIN web portal supports and enhances the effectiveness of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive. “CoWIN enabled the world’s largest vaccination drive, issuing 220 crore QR-verifiable certificates,” PM Modi said.

IANS

Previous article
India won’t yield to nuclear blackmail or spare terror sponsors: EAM Jaishankar
Next article
Fuel ban on overage vehicles in national Capital draws mixed reactions from Delhiites
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Here’s how Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Anupam Kher’s film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, July 1: Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has extended her support to Anupam Kher’s upcoming directorial...
NATIONAL

Gautam Adani stepping into kitchens for seva sends a powerful message: ISKCON

New Delhi, July 1: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani made a rare display of his spiritual side when...
NATIONAL

Remittances by Indians working abroad scale record high of $135 billion in FY25

Mumbai, July 1: The remittances sent back home by Indians working abroad have registered a 14 per cent...
INTERNATIONAL

Without EV subsidies, Musk to close up shop, head back home to South Africa: Trump

New Delhi, July 1: US President Donald Trump has issued a deportation warning for Tesla and Space CEO...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Here’s how Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Anupam Kher’s film ‘Tanvi The Great’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 1: Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut...

Gautam Adani stepping into kitchens for seva sends a powerful message: ISKCON

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani...

Remittances by Indians working abroad scale record high of $135 billion in FY25

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 1: The remittances sent back home by...
Load more

Popular news

Here’s how Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Anupam Kher’s film ‘Tanvi The Great’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 1: Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut...

Gautam Adani stepping into kitchens for seva sends a powerful message: ISKCON

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 1: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani...

Remittances by Indians working abroad scale record high of $135 billion in FY25

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 1: The remittances sent back home by...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge