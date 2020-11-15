More hidden ammo of GNLA unearthed in GH

TURA, Nov 14: Police in East Garo Hills have on Saturday unearthed a cache of hidden ammunition belonging to the disbanded GNLA outfit as search continues to locate more of such concealed armaments.

The recovery of close to a hundred rounds of live ammunition took place at a remote area of Nongchram, not far from the border with West Khasi Hills.

“We received information in the morning from reliable sources that a huge number of arms and ammunition are kept hidden in Nongchram area. We dispatched our teams to conduct a search operation and around 3 pm found the

hidden consignment in Nongchram Rongdu area which is approximately 9 kms from Rongjeng. It is suspected to have been hidden by the GNLA,” informed East Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Bruno A Sangma.

The hidden consignment consisted of 75 rounds of AK bullets, 11 rounds of 9mm ammo for pistols and 14 other rounds for various weapons.

This is the third recovery of hidden weapons by police from the forests of Garo Hills in less than a week.

Two days ago, over two hundred rounds of armor piercing ammunition used in machine guns was found in a forested area of Damalgre, near Tura, which was also suspected to have been concealed by the GNLA.

On Friday, police recovered a shot gun that was left behind by surrendered ULFA deputy chief, Dristi Rajkhowa, inside a forest in Rongara region of South Garo Hills.

On Tuesday last, another round of 1260 AK ammunition belonging to the GNLA was seized by police from a hidden spot in Chokpot region.