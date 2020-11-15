Issue licences to genuine traders: Cong

SHILLONG, Nov 14: The Opposition Congress has suggested that “genuine, honest and legitimate” people should be issued trading licence based on their years of conducting business in the state.

While maintaining that many businesses have been in existence for decades and they cannot just be brought to a halt, Congress MLA from Mawryngkneng Constituency, David Nongrum, said, “I think that honest and legitimate people should be issued trading licence based on their years of trading in Meghalaya”.

He, however, refused to comment any further on the issue stating that it is the subject of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

Earlier, allegations of purposely delaying the issue of trading licences to genuine businesses or traders by the Council had surfaced.

Speaking about the alleged illegal tax collection by the Autonomous District Council gates on national highways, Nongrum said, “I have been time and again voicing my concerns about the illegal toll gates. According to Supreme Court ruling, you cannot set up a toll gate on a national highway and in my constituency alone, there are five toll gates”.

Pointing out that a video went viral recently in the national news about truckers complaining of being taxed at various tollgates in the state, Nongrum said that it is shameful for Meghalaya.

Stating that the allegations are factual, Nongrum questioned as to what is the state government stance in this regard.

“Just two days ago, the chief minister said that he will take action. What action has he taken?” he said.

Asked if an inquiry should be instituted, Nongrum said, “Of course, the KHADC should order an inquiry and if the Chief Executive Member is ready, I will personally accompany him to verify the claims”.

“I have photographic evidence and materials to justify the existence of these gates,” he said, adding that the tollgates just do not exist and disappear overnight.