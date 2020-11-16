Attempt on businessman’s life: Key suspect in police net

NONGSTOIN, Nov 15: Five months after a murderous attempt on Shallang-based businessman Dharambir Bansal, police have finally made some breakthrough into the case by arresting a key suspect.

The arrested person has been identified as Lebistar Kharbani (30) from Dangar (Balat) under Mawsynram police station. He was arrested on Friday from Dangar and brought to West Khasi Hills the next day since the case falls under Shallang.

The incident occurred on June 3 at Kyllonmathei, Shallang, when an unidentified person opened fire from an SBBL gun on a car Bansal was travelling in. The businessman sustained injuries on his hand while the windscreen of the vehicle was damaged.

West Khasi Hills Police has not confirmed whether the arrested person was behind the attempt on Bansal’s life.

They are also yet to confirm if Kharbani was a member of the outlawed HNLC, who had claimed responsibility for the attack, but they strongly suspected his involvement.

Police informed that further details will be made available after thorough interrogation of the suspect.

Earlier, in February an IED blast had occurred at a coke plant owned by Bansal at Shallang partially damaging the factory. The HNLC had claimed responsibility for the blast.