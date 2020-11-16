SMB workers salary delayed

Shillong, Nov 15: The stand-offish attitude of the Shillong Municipal Board and the state government in releasing the salaries of the Shillong municipal employees on time has put the workers under huge financial constraints.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, members of the Shillong Municipal Employees Association said that even after working 24X7 in time of the pandemic, they are yet to receive their three months salary.

Despite rendering their services at the risk of their lives, they have always been deprived of their hard earned salary and every time they have to knock the door of the judiciary to redress their grievances, the statement said.

And this time is no different as again they have been deprived of their salaries from August to October, putting the employees of the board and their families in deep financial crisis, it added.

They have again knocked on the door of the judiciary by filing a writ petition in the high court for the release of their pending salaries, the statement said.