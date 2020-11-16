Important issues not discussed during Assembly: Adelbert

SHILLONG, Nov 15: North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum has expressed dissatisfaction that important issues were not addressed in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly session.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, the lone legislator from Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) said, “I am not satisfied as there was discussions only on development while issues that concerns the general public which will have an impact on the future generation was left out”. Stating that he supported the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress, he however said that the focus of attention was on coal.

“There was not much discussions on serious issues that seeks to protect the people by coming up with legislations. There is also the pending issue of ILP, Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (Amendment Bill), the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)”, he said.

According to Nongrum, development cannot uphold the rights of future generations. Asserting that entry and exit points have been pending for 8 years now, Nongrum pointed out that the public wants entry check points and not a facilitation center.

He said that issues will be taken up at the MDA coalition and not on a personal level with the chief minister as there are other coalition partners in the MDA.

Nongrum also rued on the fewer days allotted and asserted that 2-3 weeks should have been enough so that time allotted to issues is taken up flexibly.