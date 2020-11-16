Martyred Assam soldier cremated with military honours

GUWAHATI: The last rites of martyred Indian Army jawan, Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy were performed with full military honours at Phutukibari-Medhipara village under Bilasipara subdivision of Dhubri district on Monday morning.

Hundreds of people joined the funeral procession and later gathered at the cremation site on the bank of the Gauranga river to pay their last respects to the brave soldier.

Roy was among the five Army jawans martyred in heavy firing and mortar shelling in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The funeral pyre was lit by the soldier’s wife in the presence of family members and hundreds of people, including villagers, army, police and district officials.

Political leaders, including BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Cabinet minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury, and members of the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union among other organisations, were also present during the cremation.

Speaking to reporters later, the BJP state president exuded hope that the soldier’s valour and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty would inspire youths of the state to serve the armed forces in the days to come.

Earlier, draped in the Tricolour and flowers, the mortal remains of the 39-year-old were brought to his native village from Guwahati.

On Sunday evening, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had paid his last respects to the soldier at the 151 Army Base Hospital, Basistha here.

Roy, who had joined the 59 Artillery Regiment of the Indian Army back in 2001, was posted in the Uri sector of Kashmir only a couple of months back.