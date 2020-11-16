District level committee on NTCP meets at Williamnagar

TURA: The first District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) of the National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP) under the National Health Mission was held at Williamnagar on Monday at the office chamber of the Deputy Commissioner.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, highlighted the initiatives taken by the district administration towards the issue of tobacco control in the district.

The State Nodal Officer of the NTCP, Dr. Lana EL Nongbri, deliberated at length on the genesis, objectives and focus of the NTCP in India in general and Meghalaya in particular. She also highlighted the provisions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.

The meeting was attended by the stake-holders and the heads of other line departments including the District Nodal Officer for East Garo Hills, Dr. Barkarine R Marak.

JNV entrance exam

Meanwhile, the Principal of Jawahar Novodaya Vidiyalaya (JNV) in Williamnagar has informed that the institution’s entrance examination for students seeking admission to class VI for the year 2021 would be held on April 10 next year.