National Nuggets

Haryana’s first woman MP dies

Chandigarh, Nov 15: Haryana’s first woman MP and former Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday. She was 92.

The senior Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Rohtak’s PGIMS hospital where she had been admitted since November 5, an aide said.

Chandrawati, who had been a Janta Party leader, became the first-ever woman MP from Haryana in 1977 when she defeated political stalwart Chaudhary Bansi Lal from the Bhiwani constituency.

She later joined the Congress and served as the Lt Governor of Puducherry in 1990. (PTI)

Body of judge found hanging

Mungeli (C’garh), Nov 15: In a suspected suicide case, a 55-year-old woman district judge was found hanging at her official residence in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district on Sunday, police said.

Mungeli District and Sessions Judge Kanta Martin was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree inside a room at her official residence in Karhi area here this morning, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Arvind Kujur said. As per the preliminary information, after having food early in the evening on Saturday, the judge asked her cook and other staff to leave the house, he said.

“No suicide note was recovered from the spot,” he added. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause behind her extreme step, he added. (PTI)

Gangotri Temple closes for winters

Uttarkashi (U’khand), Nov 15: The portals of the Gangotri Temple here were closed for winters on the occasion of Annakoot-Govardhan Puja on Sunday.

The temple gates were shut at 12:15 pm after a puja by priests in the presence of a large number of devotees, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board media in-charge Harish Gaud said.

After the closure of the temple gates, an idol of goddess Ganga was carried in a palanquin decorated with flowers to Mukhba village where she will be worshipped during winters. (PTI)

Woman held for duping jeweller

Mumbai, Nov 15: A 39-year-old woman has been arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly duping a city-based jeweller of gold worth Rs 43,000, an official said on Sunday.

Sana Sheikh, a housewife, went to the jeweller’s shop in Byculla area of south Mumbai last month and managed to cleverly take away some gold ornaments, valued at Rs 43,000, without his knowledge, he said.

Later, when the jeweller, Deepak Rathod, found some ornaments missing, he checked his shop’s CCTV footage in which a burqa-clad woman was seen taking away the precious metal items, the police official said. The police nabbed the woman on Saturday, he said. (PTI)