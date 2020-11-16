Tarikishore, Renu Devi could be Deputy CMs

Patna, Nov 15: The fourth term Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad was on Sunday named as the BJP legislature party leader, indicating he could be deputy chief minister in the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar.

Bettiah MLA Renu Devi has been made party’s deputy legislature party leader and she could be another deputy chief minister from the saffron party in the NDA ministry which will be sworn on Monday evening.

Prasad and Renu Devi’s names were announced at the BJP legislature party meeting here during the day.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the party’s state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Nityanand Rai and state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal, among others.

Sushil Kumar Modi proposed name of Prasad as the party’s legislature party leader which was seconded by all the newly-elected MLAs. Prasad will perform the responsibility this time in place of Sushil Modi. Prasad said as a dedicated BJP worker whatever responsibility is given to him he would try to perform with all dedication.

Renu Devi is from the Noniya caste, which is an extremely backward class community.

She has been elected four times from Bettiah to the Bihar Legislative Assembly and was a minister in Bihar in the second NDA governmnet in 2010 headed by Nitish Kumar. (PTI)