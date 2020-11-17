Assam deports 6 Bangladeshi nationals

GUWAHATI: Six Bangladeshi nationals were deported to their country from the international border check-post at Sutarkandi in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday.

Authorities handed them over to the Bangladesh authorities after completing the legal procedures and consultations with officials from the neighbouring country.

“The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Government Railway Police from different parts of the state for entering the country without valid documents,” a Border Security Force officer based in Karimganj said on Tuesday.

Sources said they were lodged at the Goalpara and Kokrajhar detention camps in the state for the past two years.

Reports further inform that the six Bangladeshi nationals hailed from the Cox Bazar area of the neighbouring country.

The Assam government has deported as many as 48 Bangladeshi nationals to their country in this month itself so far.

Earlier, on November 2, the state government had deported 42 Bangladeshi nationals to their country from the international border check-point at Sutarkandi.

They were detained under the Foreigners Act about three years back after entering Assam without any valid documents.

Police sources informed they were detained from nine districts of the state – Kamrup, Sivasagar, Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Metro, Cachar, Karimganj, Sonitpur and South Salmara.