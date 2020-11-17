State to hold SSLC, HSSLC exams next year sans selection test

TURA: The Meghalaya Government has decided to allow the holding of the SSLC and HSSLC examinations sometime in March and April next year, a notification issued by the Education Department has informed.

The notification however stated that no selection test will be held for appearing in both the examinations and the dates for the main examinations would be announced on a later date by the MBoSE.

“All schools including the non-affiliated schools should note the same and should not conduct any selection test at their level. Similarly, no selection test should be conducted by District Education Officials for SSLC and HSSLC examinations, 2021,” the order stated.

According to the order, as a one-time exemption all candidates who are willing to appear in SSLC and HSSLC examinations, 2021 but failed in the selection test conducted in the year 2019 will also be allowed to appear in both examinations, while private candidates can appear directly in the final examination after following due procedure.

The notification however also informed that the cancellation of the selection tests as well as the one-time exemption for candidates is merely being done to ensure the safety and health of all the stakeholders in view of the Covid-19 situation and those failing in the examination to be held next year may have to go through a selection test and the current notification should not be treated as precedence.