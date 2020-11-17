India has kept spotlight on cross-border terror: Jaishankar

Hyderabad, Nov 16:, Nov 16 (PTI) Relentless efforts by India helped in keeping the spotlight on cross-border terrorism it faced and the world was gradually becoming aware of the global nature of international terror, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

Without naming Pakistan, he said one of India’s immediate neighbours was indulging in state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The era of terrorism was “not my problem” came to an end after the 9/11 attacks, though it still has to produce a whole-hearted international collaborative effort, he said. “We have in our immediate neighbourhood, a particularly egregious example of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism. The world is gradually becoming aware of the global nature of international terrorism,” he said, in a virtual address at a programme organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

The Minister added: “Our relentless efforts have kept it in the spotlight bringing out the related aspects like terror finance radicalisation and cyber recruitments.The goal remains to reach a comprehensive convention on the subject. We will not rest till that happens.”

Talking about the Vande Bharat mission, he said India brought back more than 24 lakh of its nationals from other countries during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The country also extended help in sending back over one lakh foreigners to their respective countries during the pandemic, he said.

“More than 24 lakh of our people have been repatriated through flights by land and sea. From Air India to the Indian Navy, we pressed all our resources to achieve this goal,” Jaishankar said.

The intention was very simple, today’s India will not leave any Indian abroad in distress. “After all we are in many ways a unique economy that is heavily reliant on mobility and migration. Our credibility depends on the assurance we provide to those abroad who contribute to progress at home,” he added. Jaishankar said there were many lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic experience which will be reflected in coming times. (PTI)