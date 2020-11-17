Jennifer Lopez: This year showed us what mattered, what didn’t

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says 2020, which saw the world fighting against Covid-19, turned out to be one that showed people what mattered the most to them.

On Sunday, Lopez was named The People’s Icon Of 2020 at People’s Choice Awards.

“Man, 2020 was no joke right? I mean before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award or getting nominated for that award or we were caught up in who sold the most records or box office opening or crazy stuff like did we get the latest drop before anybody else. But not this year.

This year was the great leveller,” Lopez said during her acceptance speech, reports people.com.

“It showed us what mattered, what didn’t. And for me, reinforced what mattered most: People, all of us, together. Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other. And the importance of that connection, that human touch,” she added.

She realised that’s what she strives for in everything she does.

“To reach people, to touch people. I believe that’s what we all want, those shared experiences to know that we’re not in this alone,” she said. (IANS)