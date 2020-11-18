IIT-G, NEIST tie up for advanced research in NE

GUWAHATI: IIT Guwahati and CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for carrying out advanced research in the areas of disaster management and water resources in the Northeast.

The memorandum, signed at IIT Guwahati on Tuesday, will enable the institutes to collaboratively work on offering training programmes to promote the dissemination of science.

“The institute will jointly organise training programmes for teachers from the Northeast to promote the dissemination of science through online courses and interaction from the next academic year,” IIT-Guwahati director, T. G. Sitharam said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

CSIR-NEIST director, Narahari Sastry expressed keen interest in offering a course on application of machine learning in science and work on joint research projects in the areas of bio-resources and chemistry.