Assam relaxes COVID curbs for air passengers

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for inbound air passengers in a bid to further ease the COVID-19 rules.

Air passengers to the state can from next week onwards undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival at the LGBI Airport here itself and need not travel all the way to the Sarusajai Stadium for the same.

“From next week, COVID-19 tests for incoming flight passengers will be done in Guwahati Airport itself instead of Sarusajai,” state health and family welfare minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

Besides, air passengers travelling within the state and between the Northeastern states would no longer need to undergo the mandatory COVID tests after reaching their destinations, Sarma said.

Last month, the state government had relaxed the COVID-19 rules for air passengers coming to the state from outside Assam.

According to the revised guidelines, inbound air passengers do not have to undergo the mandatory tests if they have documents to show that they had undergone the tests in their places of origin 72 hours before the journey.

Children below 10 years of age also do not have to go for the mandatory tests, the guidelines stated.

Sharing the COVID status in Assam, the health minister said that the state currently has 3,329 active cases with the recovery rate rising to 97.96 percent and the mortality rate dipping to 0.45 percent.