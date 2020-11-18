Meeting raises concern over tobacco use in SGH

TURA, Nov 18: The District level Coordination Committee Meeting on National Tobacco Control Programme was held on Wednesday at District Resource Center NIC Building Baghmara in South Garo HIlls.

Speaking during the meeting, Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman of the District Health Society, H B Marak reiterated his concerns over the deaths caused by the excessive use of tobacco and sought for joint intervention from all the stake holders in successfully implementing the NTCP in a District. He also said that steps needed to be taken to stop people from involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke especially the risk groups like pregnant mothers, children etc and to discourage completely the use of tobacco in the society.

State Nodal Officer (NTCP), Dr Lana E Lyngdoh while highlighting the genesis of National Tobacco Control programme informed that the program is being implemented as the problem and ill-effects of tobacco use is becoming a global issue. She also said that Meghalaya ranked 5th in terms of tobacco consumption all over India which is a matter of concern to all. Therefore she urged upon the stakeholders to join their hands together to successfully implement the programme. She also asked the school authorities to discouraged and prohibit the sale and use of tobacco near all school campuses.