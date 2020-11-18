Meghalaya opposition demands probe into alleged scams

SHILLONG: The Opposition Congress on Wednesday questioned the adamant attitude of the MDA government on issues flagged by them and demanded an independent inquiry into these issues.

The spokesperson of the Opposition Congress, Zenith Sangma in a press briefing highlighted the alleged scam and anomalies in the power sector like the Asian Development Bank-funded smart metering system, Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Yojna phase I and II, Ganol Hydro projects, tendering and work allotment under Sohbhagya Scheme and appointment of a junior level officer as the CMD of MeCL.

Expressing concern, he said that the Opposition condemned the attitude of the government. “As and when we have raised the issues, the State government has been adamant and reluctant to rectify it in time,” he said.

The Congress Spokesperson said that they wanted justice and demanded an independent inquiry into alleged anomalies and corruption.