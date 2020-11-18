Minority body urges DC to re-conduct BPL survey

TURA: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) has urged the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner to re-conduct a survey of all households in the plain belt areas of Garo Hills to identify Below Poverty Line (BPL) families to ensure that families who may have been left behind during the earlier survey conducted in 2002 are included in the category.

“The BPL is a benchmark of the Government of India to indicate economic disadvantages and to identify individuals and households in need ofr government assistance and aid. The BPL families are based on the survey conducted way back in 2002 and we want a fresh survey to be conducted to include those who may have been left behind,” President of AMMSU, Nur Islam Sk said.

According to Islam, families who lack access to four or more basic amenities of the following like -no land or less than 5% of it, no house or dilapidated house, no sanitation or latrine, household with all illiterate family members, no regular employed person in the family, no access to safe drinking water, woman headed household or widow or divorcee and mentally retarded or disabled members in family; should be included in the BPL category.