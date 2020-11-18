Cross border meet between BSF, BGB held in Dalu

TURA: In an effort to maintain cordial relations at the border with neighbouring Bangladesh, a sector commander level meeting was held with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday by the 75 Bn BSF, Tura at BOP Kilapara in Dalu of West Garo Hills.

The BSF delegation was comprised of DIG of Sector HQ Tura, Sh Soorya Kant Sharma and Commandant (OPS), Sh Jayant Kumar Singh and 13 other officials while 15 BGB delegates led by BGB Mymensingh, Sector Commander, Col Md Mahmudur Rahman participated in the cross border meet.

During the meeting, various border related problems faced by the border population on both sides as well as border crimes like smuggling of cattle, drugs and narcotics, bike theft, illegal Infiltration etc were discussed.

The meeting ended on a positive note with both sides agreeing to maintain good cordial relations to ensure peace and tranquillity on both sides of border, so that people living in the remote border area can live peacefully and crime free.