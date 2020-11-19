MLA Shullai not aware of BJP’s decision to move Lokayukta

SHILLONG: The BJP MLA from South Shillong Assembly Constituency, Sanbor Shullai on Thursday stated that he was neither aware of nor consulted regarding the decision of the state BJP party to approach Lokayukta of Meghalaya in view of allegation of corruption in the MDA coalition government where BJP too is a constituent.

Shullai further stated that several other senior party leaders were not aware of the state party’s move.

Shullai said that nobody in the government would support corruption and any differences among the parties in alliance should be discussed in appropriate forum, according to a statement issued from Shullai’s office here.

Shullai said that he was clear about his stand and wanted party leaders to wait for coordination committee meet before coming to any conclusion. Shullai said that he along with senior leaders of party would meet central party leaders, state in-charge and NEDA convenor, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma after the Christmas and would seek clarity on this issue.

Stating there are several issues with regards to state party crisis which he wants to discuss with central leaders, Shullai said that after discussing the matter with central leaders he would take appropriate decision regarding the issues raised by state leaders.