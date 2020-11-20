Road in shambles

Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent
The CC Road adjacent to the Reserve Gittim Baptist Church under 51 South Tura Constituency which was damaged during the monsoon this year. The damaged road is posing immense hardships to the people of the area and the General Secretary of A’chik Youth Council (AYC), Maxbirth G Momin has requested South Tura MLA and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma to repair it at the earliest. ST photo.

 

 

