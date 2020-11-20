AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA rice and PMGKAY rice, chana released

TURA: The Deputy Commissioner (Supply), West Garo Hills, Tura has informed that the regular quota of Rice under AAY, PHH and Non-NFSA beneficiaries for the month of November, 2020 and Rice and Chana under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kaliyaan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the month of November, 2020 in respect of Tura Sadar Division has been released.

Therefore, all the Fair Price Shop Dealers under Tura Sadar Division are directed to issue rice as per Government prescribed scale of 35 Kg of rice per Card per month at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per Kg for AAY (yellow colour) beneficiaries, 5 Kg per Head per month at the rate of Rs. 3.00 per Kg for PHH (pink colour) beneficiaries and 7.10 Kg per Card per Month for which price has to be fixed by the Price Vigilance Committee of Fair Price Shop Centre, not exceeding Rs. 13/- per Kg for Non-NFSA (blue colour) beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the notification also informed under PMGKAY, both the AAY and PHH beneficiaries will be given rice and chana at the scale of 5 Kg per Head per month free of cost.