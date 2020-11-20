‘Truckers fear harassment in Mizoram on pretext of COVID tests’

GUWAHATI: Truckers from Assam have again expressed unwillingness to enter Mizoram fearing harassment on the pretext of COVID-19 tests, Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed following another visit to the inter-state border area.

Suklabaidya, who is also a legislator from Dholai constituency in Cachar district, visited Dholakhal and Lailapur along the Assam-Mizoram border on Thursday.

He however said that steps were being taken for facilitating arrangements for COVID tests for the truckers in the camps meant for the Seema Suraksha Bal jawans deployed along the border.

Deputy inspector general of police, southern Assam, Dilip Kumar Dey, Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli, Cachar superintendent of Police, Bhanwar Lal Meena and divisional forest officer, Sunnydeo Chowdhury, accompanied the minister.

The truckers had agreed to resume movement after being assured security by the Kolasib district administration during a meeting on November 11 after which the blockade on NH-306 leading to Mizoram was lifted.

Residents of Lailapur in Cachar district had blocked the highway on October 28 seeking removal of Mizoram security forces from the border areas between the two states.

The minister made it clear that “Assam is well aware of its territory and according to the Survey of India map, the border areas are clearly marked.”

“Mizoram will have to retreat eventually and we are not going to budge an inch of our territory,” he asserted.

Suklabaidya however said that “Assam wants to keep brotherhood and harmony intact with the neighbouring state. We are constantly monitoring the entire situation for reaching a permanent peaceful and cooperative environment.”

It may be mentioned that tension has been prevailing along the Assam-Mizoram border since mid-October after miscreants damaged temporary shops and huts while some people were injured, following which several rounds of talks were held among top officials of Assam, Mizoram and the central government.