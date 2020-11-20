Burning of garbage banned in WGH as Covid related deaths increase

TURA: In view of the rising number of Covid related deaths due to onset of winter season, the burning of garbage including dry leaves has been prohibited in West Garo Hills District as air pollution caused by burning can further cause severity of respiratory disease due to Covid-19.

The order in this regard was issued under section 144 CrPC and Environment (Protection) Action, 1986 and Solid Management Rules, 2016 by West Garo Hills Deputy Cpommissioner, Ram Singh.

The Tura Municipal Board (TMB) has also been directed to collect the garbage every morning from all the locations within Municipal areas and ensure that garbage is not burnt in any manner by the staff of Tura Municipal Board or General public. A direction has also been given to local bodies and Development Committees to ensure that open burning of garbage waste or dry leaves do not take place.

The comes into force with immediate effect and any person violating the prohibition order will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable, the order warned.